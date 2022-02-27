Left Menu

Russian delegation's deadline for response from Kyiv on talks in Belarus ended

Moscow [Russia], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik) - The Russian delegation's deadline for a response from Kyiv on talks in Gomel has just ended.

Updated: 27-02-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:27 IST
Russian delegation's deadline for response from Kyiv on talks in Belarus ended (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
The deadline was set for 12:00 GMT. The Russian delegation arrived in Belarus and was waiting for confirmation from Ukrainians on whether they would attend the talks.

The Kremlin said that Kyiv chose the Belarusian city of Gomel. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Kyiv initially agreed to Russia's conditions and then refused. (ANI/Sputnik)

