Russian delegation's deadline for response from Kyiv on talks in Belarus ended

Moscow [Russia], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik) - The Russian delegation's deadline for a response from Kyiv on talks in Gomel has just ended.

The deadline was set for 12:00 GMT. The Russian delegation arrived in Belarus and was waiting for confirmation from Ukrainians on whether they would attend the talks.

The Kremlin said that Kyiv chose the Belarusian city of Gomel. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Kyiv initially agreed to Russia's conditions and then refused. (ANI/Sputnik)

