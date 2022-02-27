Left Menu

Slovakia ready to organize talks between Russia, Ukraine in Bratislava: Prime Minister

Slovakia is ready to organize talks between Russia and Ukraine in Bratislava if both sides agree to it, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Sunday.

ANI | Bratislava | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:27 IST
Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger looks on during a news conference at the border of Ukraine-Slovakia border (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Slovakia

Bratislava [Slovakia], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Slovakia is ready to organize talks between Russia and Ukraine in Bratislava if both sides agree to it, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Sunday.

"Ukraine named Bratislava as one of the places where Russian-Ukrainian talks could take place. Slovakia is ready to do everything possible to organize such talks if there is an actual proposal," the prime minister said as aired by TA3 broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

