Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy in Poland shares accomodation details for its citizens

Embassy of India in Poland, as part of an evacuation process, gave details of a hotel for Indian citizens on Sunday and guided them to reach the location after crossing over the border. Taking to Twitter, Embassy of India in Poland, "Information for Indian citizens in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland: Once people are able to cross over the border, they should reach the below location 250 beds ready at Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48, Rzeszow."

Poland is allowing entry of all the Indian nationals evacuating conflict-ridden Ukraine in its country without visas, said the Poland Embassy in India on Sunday. Ambassador of Poland to India, Adam Burakowski shared the information on his Twitter handle. Taking to Twitter, Burakowski said, "Poland is allowing to enter without any visa all Indian students who escape from Russian aggression in Ukraine."

The fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under 'operation Ganga', External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Sunday. "Operation Ganga continues. The fourth flight has left to bring our 198 Indians from Bucharest to Delhi safely," Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

Earlier in a Tweet, the Foreign Minister said that the third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Hungary's Budapest under Operation Ganga."The third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi," he said tweeted. Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)