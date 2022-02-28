Left Menu

Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 10 with about 13,000 displaced

At least 10 people were killed and about 13,000 others displaced after a 6.1-magnitude quake rocked Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Friday, officials said on Sunday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 28-02-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 00:57 IST
Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 10 with about 13,000 displaced
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 28 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 10 people were killed and about 13,000 others displaced after a 6.1-magnitude quake rocked Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Friday, officials said on Sunday. Head of the Operation Unit of the Search and Rescue Office of West Sumatra Province, Octavianto, said rescuers had discovered one more body, bringing the death toll to 10, while five others were still missing.

The search for the missing persons was hampered by thick mud as well as fears of further aftershocks, he said. "The mud is very thick, hampering our movement, and the landslide area is about 3 sq km. Besides aftershocks may happen and trigger other landslides," Octavianto told Xinhua by phone.

Search for the missing in the landslide in Malampah village, Pasaman district, will resume on Monday with over 50 rescuers, according to him. Pasaman district and Pasaman Barat district were the hardest hit by the tremor, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The number of evacuees jumped to about 13,000 on Sunday, head of the Operation Unit of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency of West Sumatra Province, Jumaidi, told Xinhua, adding that the displaced people stay now in more than 35 evacuation centres. He added that some emergency relief aids have arrived in the quake-affected areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022