G7 leaders to provide Ukraine more wherewithals to defend Kyiv: Ukrainian FM

Amid the growing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Sunday (local time), held a meeting with G7 Foreign Ministers and discussed new "painful sanctions" to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's war. "Meeting with @G7 foreign ministers. Partners stand ready to provide Ukraine with more practical means to defend ourselves. Defensive weapons, military equipment, and financial support for Ukraine are underway. We also discussed new painful sanctions to stop Putin's war," Kuleba wrote in a tweet.

Kuleba also insisted on a full embargo for Russian oil and gas and said buying them now means "paying for the murder of Ukrainian men, women and children". "We insist on a full embargo for Russian oil and gas. Buying them now means paying for the murder of Ukrainian men, women and children. I welcome the first decisive steps by a number of European states in this regard and urge others to proceed resolutely and without delay," Kuleba tweeted.

He also said that what is happening now in Ukraine is a "real people's war". "What is happening now in Ukraine is a real people's war. We will not fall. We will not stop or get tired. We are determined to fight back fiercely as long as it is needed to defend our land and our people," Kuleba tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus as the Western powers have imposed additional sanctions on Moscow as the military operations by Putin entered the fourth day. (ANI)

