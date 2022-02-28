Left Menu

G7 leaders to provide Ukraine more wherewithals to defend Kyiv: Ukrainian FM

Amid the growing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Sunday (local time), held a meeting with G7 Foreign Ministers and discussed new "painful sanctions" to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 01:13 IST
G7 leaders to provide Ukraine more wherewithals to defend Kyiv: Ukrainian FM
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Amid the growing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Sunday (local time), held a meeting with G7 Foreign Ministers and discussed new "painful sanctions" to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's war. "Meeting with @G7 foreign ministers. Partners stand ready to provide Ukraine with more practical means to defend ourselves. Defensive weapons, military equipment, and financial support for Ukraine are underway. We also discussed new painful sanctions to stop Putin's war," Kuleba wrote in a tweet.

Kuleba also insisted on a full embargo for Russian oil and gas and said buying them now means "paying for the murder of Ukrainian men, women and children". "We insist on a full embargo for Russian oil and gas. Buying them now means paying for the murder of Ukrainian men, women and children. I welcome the first decisive steps by a number of European states in this regard and urge others to proceed resolutely and without delay," Kuleba tweeted.

He also said that what is happening now in Ukraine is a "real people's war". "What is happening now in Ukraine is a real people's war. We will not fall. We will not stop or get tired. We are determined to fight back fiercely as long as it is needed to defend our land and our people," Kuleba tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus as the Western powers have imposed additional sanctions on Moscow as the military operations by Putin entered the fourth day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022