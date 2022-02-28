Left Menu

Russian envoy discusses bilateral, international issues with Shringla

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Sunday (local time) had a meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla where they discussed bilateral and international issues and the ways to ensure the safety of Indian students in Ukraine.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 03:15 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov. Image Credit: ANI
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Sunday (local time) had a meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla where they discussed bilateral and international issues and the ways to ensure the safety of Indian students in Ukraine. "Had a cordial initial meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla. Discussed topical bilateral and international issues and the ways to ensure safety of Indian students in Ukraine. Expressed our full support to this end," Alipov tweeted.

Earlier, sharing the details of Indian Nationals stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday said that India is sending more people to Embassies to facilitate the evacuation process as well as in touch with the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva. Shringla said that India has asked for support from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and he has assured that everything possible will be done for Indian citizens.

Replying to a question, of whether India could provide a neutral venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia, Shringla said, "we have been engaged with all parties and EAM is in touch with a very wide range of Interlocutors and we urge for the diplomatic path." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

