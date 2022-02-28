Left Menu

China reports 87 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

China on Sunday reported 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 08:20 IST
China reports 87 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Sunday reported 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday. Of the new local infections, 40 were reported in Guangdong while the rest were reported in eight other provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report.

As many as 11 cases each were reported in Inner Mongolia and Guangxi, nine in Tianjin, five in Hubei, four each in Shanxi and Heilongjiang, two in Yunnan and one in Liaoning. A total of 147 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, according to the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022