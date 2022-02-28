Left Menu

US special envoy condemns North Korea's ballistic missile test

The US special envoy Sung Kim has condemned the recent ballistic missile test by North Korea which "violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and presented a serious threat to regional stability".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 10:21 IST
US special envoy condemns North Korea's ballistic missile test
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US special envoy Sung Kim has condemned the recent ballistic missile test by North Korea which "violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and presented a serious threat to regional stability". As per a press statement from US State Department, the special representative for North Korea Sung Kim held calls with the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiroto and South Korea Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk to discuss North Korea's February 26 ballistic missile launch.

While condemning the launch, Kim underscored the United States' commitment to close trilateral coordination with its Japanese and South Korean allies and readiness to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy with North Korea. Reiterating US commitment to the defence of Japan and South Korea, he reaffirmed the shared goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Notably, North Korea test-fired an unidentified projectile on Sunday, Sputnik news agency reported citing Japan's coast guard. The projectile fired toward the Sea of Japan and likely a ballistic missile, appears to have fallen outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Kyodo news agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022