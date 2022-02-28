Killing innocent people is crime, says Georgian Ambassador to India on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Left Menu

Georgian Ambassador to India, Archil Dzuliashvili, on Sunday spoke out in support of Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and asserted that Georgia has always stood with Kyiv.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 10:32 IST
Georgian Ambassador to India, Archil Dzuliashvili (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Georgian Ambassador to India, Archil Dzuliashvili, on Sunday spoke out in support of Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and asserted that Georgia has always stood with Kyiv. "Killing innocent people is a crime against humanity and whoever does so will be held accountable. Hopefully, this war will end soon," Dzuliashvili told ANI.

He further expressed confidence that Ukraine will win in the end and asserted that "Georgia has stood with Ukraine and will always do the same". His remarks came amid Ukraine agreeing to meet a Russian delegation in Belarus. The talks are expected to take place in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, Belta news agency reported.

The Ukrainian delegation that is expected to hold talks with Russia was reported to be headed to Belarus via Poland and the meeting is expected to start on Monday morning (local time) as per Sputnik News Agency. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili on Sunday about the current situation.

Tensions rose dramatically after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics and announced 'special military operations' in the region. Russia has been facing immense criticism and fresh rounds of sanctions, especially from the Western countries, over its recent actions in Ukraine. (ANI)

