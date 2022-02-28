Left Menu

Over 3,000 Afghans go to Iran daily due to unemployment

More than 3,000 Afghan people go to Iran every day due to unemployment, local media reported citing officials in Herat and Nimroz provinces of Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-02-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 10:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

More than 3,000 Afghan people go to Iran every day due to unemployment, local media reported citing officials in Herat and Nimroz provinces of Afghanistan. Notably, the number only constitutes the people who legally go to Iran from these provinces and might be far greater if it includes those crossing the border illegally, Tolo News reported.

The Afghans going to Iran cite severe economic problems and unemployment as the reason behind leaving the country. "I don't have a job and it has been several months that we are unemployed, we are going to Iran," the media outlet reported quoting Farhad Sultani, a resident of Herat.

A resident of Faryab, Sultan Mir, said there is no work in Afghanistan and they are going to Tehran to find work. In addition to the people travelling legally to Iran, over 3,000 people are smuggled daily through Nimroz province, first to Pakistan and then to Iran.

Further, the increasing number of Afghan citizens moving to Iran has also increased the deportation process of Afghan refugees from the country. More than 2000 Afghans from Iran cross at the Islam Qala border area in Herat each day, the Afghan news agency reported, citing officials.

"The Islamic Emirate should address the people's problems and their wishes and create an inclusive government. They should provide job opportunities so that the people can be saved from this misery," Lutfullah, a resident of Ghazni said, according to the news agency. The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

According to the United Nations, more than 24 million people in Afghanistan require lifesaving assistance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

