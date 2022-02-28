Left Menu

Pakistan: Law and order situation worsening in Karachi amid rising crime

The downwards slide of the law and order situation in Pakistan's Karachi was visible as security forces remained a silent spectator to a robbery that stripped over a hundred people of their valuables on a major city road, local media reported.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:04 IST
Pakistan: Law and order situation worsening in Karachi amid rising crime
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The downwards slide of the law and order situation in Pakistan's Karachi was visible as security forces remained a silent spectator to a robbery that stripped over a hundred people of their valuables on a major city road, local media reported. Both the police and the Rangers looked the other way while the robbery, which lasted for more than an hour, took place on the Korangi Causeway in Karachi, The Express Tribune reported.

It is unexplainable why law enforcement took a long time to respond to the call for help while an eight-member gang armed with weapons snatched valuables from the motorists by blocking traffic on the causeway, said an opinion piece published in the Pakistani newspaper. However, no action has been taken by the administration in this incident and instead the occurrence is being politicized.

Notably, street crime in Karachi has risen to unprecedented levels with over 50,000 such incidents reported in the city during the first eight months of 2021. As many as 13 people have died in Karachi in one and a half months of the current year, that is till mid-February, while 11,000 incidents of street crime have been reported. Amid poor governance, Karachi is facing a lot of issues that include shortages of utilities like water and gas, encroachments, unbearable traffic, unprecedented increase in crimes, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

The major cause behind the problem seems to be the lack of conversation between the city's elected representatives and the provincial government setup. The city, that has voted for a mix of parties -- largely for the PTI, is suffering due to the conflict between PTI and the PPP, the ruling provincial government. Meanwhile, the city continues to decline into chaos amid a lack of accountability and the political tussle between different parliamentary parties in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022