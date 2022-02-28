Left Menu

Pakistan headed to record deficit in excess of $20 billion in current fiscal

With the current account deficit (CAD) touching an all-time high of $2.56 billion in the month of January 2022, Pakistan's overall CAD is expected to cross $20 billion by the end of this fiscal (2021-22), according to experts.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:28 IST
Pakistan headed to record deficit in excess of $20 billion in current fiscal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

With the current account deficit (CAD) touching an all-time high of $2.56 billion in the month of January 2022, Pakistan's overall CAD is expected to cross $20 billion by the end of this fiscal (2021-22), according to experts. Pakistan's former finance minister and economist Hafeez A Pasha said that the CAD was heading towards an all-time high mark of $20 billion or 6 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the current fiscal year, The News International reported.

Citing the skyrocketing trends in international prices, he pointed out that Pakistan's CAD had already touched the $11.6 billion mark in the first seven months of the current fiscal year. "For God's sake, the political parties must shun their differences because the country is heading towards a serious financial crisis," the report quoted Pasha as saying. He further added that the foreign currency reserves of the country could go below the $7 billion mark as the country had witnessed in 2017-18 when the CAD had touched the $19 billion mark.

At the same time, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected that the country's external debt servicing requirement would be touching $18.5 billion for the current fiscal year against $11.9 billion in the last fiscal year. Khaqan Najeeb, former Director-General Economic Reform Unit (ERU) at the Ministry of Finance, emphasized that CAD remains a key cause of macro instability for a country like Pakistan with scarce foreign exchange.

A major reason for the rising CAD has been the declining remittances from the Pakistani diaspora, particularly in the gulf. Remittances declined by $376 million or 15 per cent over the previous month in January 2022. In addition, exports too declined by 17 per cent over the previous month in January 2022. On the other side, strong import growth of 45 per cent over the previous year in January 2022, ensured that CAD reached an all-time high, the report noted.

The import bill of Pakistan is likely to rise further with oil prices crossing $100 per barrel and a likely rise in wheat prices amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address his nation on Monday over the ongoing economic crisis. He is widely expected to announce relief plans to aid the ailing economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022