Reach railway station for journey to western Ukraine, advises Indian embassy

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Monday informed that the weekend curfew was lifted in the capital city of Ukraine and advised students to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts of the country.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:48 IST
Photos of Indian students in Ukraine taking buses to Budomierz. Away from Shehyni.. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Monday informed that the weekend curfew was lifted in the capital city of Ukraine and advised students to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts of the country. "Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations," the embassy said in a tweet.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the government of India has launched a multi-prong evacuation plan titled 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. As intense fighting is underway in Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv, Shringla held a special briefing on 'Operation Ganga' and said, the government of India has launched a multi-prong evacuation plan titled 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

The India Government is bearing the cost of evacuation given the emergency situation prevailing. Indian Embassy in Kyiv as well as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a number of advisories prior to the situation developing, requesting Indian citizens to leave Ukraine. Specific border crossing points were identified with each of these countries and the MEA had deployed teams, Russian-speaking officers to go there and assist in the evacuation process.

Shringla further said that border crossing to Hungary and Romania are functioning, however, the exit point to Poland has been clogged as lakhs of Ukrainian and foreign nationals are trying to leave the country from that point. Earlier today, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that two more flights under Operation Ganga left from Budapest for Delhi, carrying some 500 Indian students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

