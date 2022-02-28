Left Menu

India's Chief of Naval Staff meets Mozambique counterpart

India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday met his Mozambique counterpart, Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Eugenio Dias da Silva Muatuca on the sidelines of MILAN 2022 naval exercises in Vishakhapatnam.

ANI | Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:22 IST
India's Chief of Naval Staff meets Mozambique counterpart
India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar with Mozambique's Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Eugenio Dias da Silva Muatuca (Photo/@indiannavy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday met his Mozambique counterpart, Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Eugenio Dias da Silva Muatuca on the sidelines of MILAN 2022 naval exercises in Vishakhapatnam. "Admiral R Hari Kumar met Rear Admiral Eugenio Dias da Silva Muatuca, Chief of Navy, Mozambique on the sidelines of MILAN 2022 and held discussions on issues of mutual interest," a tweet by Navy spokesperson stated.

The harbour phase of the biennial multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 will culminate today, followed by the sea phase from March 1 to March 4. The eleventh edition of MILAN is being hosted by the Eastern Naval Command at Vishakhapatnam for the first time. The participation from friendly foreign countries includes 13 ships, 39 delegations and one maritime patrol aircraft. This large congregation gives significance and potency to the word 'MILAN' which means "meeting" or "confluence".

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the event on Sunday, the Navy chief said, "We are happy to conduct 11th edition of MILAN with a city parade of 39 participating countries and 13 warships. This year's theme is Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration." This exercise MILAN 22 was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt at Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022