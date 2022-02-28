Left Menu

US Embassy urges Americans to leave Ukraine through Hungary, Romania, Slovakia

The US Embassy in Ukraine has warned that the security situation throughout the country "continues to be unpredictable, with active fighting inside many cities and other locations".

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:29 IST
US Embassy urges Americans to leave Ukraine through Hungary, Romania, Slovakia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The US Embassy in Ukraine has warned that the security situation throughout the country "continues to be unpredictable, with active fighting inside many cities and other locations". This comes as thousands of Ukrainians and refugees of other nationalities are attempting to flee Ukraine from various border crossings amid the Russian military operations in the country.

"The security situation throughout Ukraine continues to be unpredictable, with active fighting inside many cities and other locations, and conditions may deteriorate as military attacks by Russia continue in various parts of the country without any warning," the embassy said. According to the statement, roads may be crowded, exposed to combat operations, and infrastructure like bridges may have been destroyed or damaged by the fighting. "Sheltering in place may remain the best option for some," it said.

The US embassy urged its citizens to cross into Hungary, Romania and Slovakia if possible, citing "severely backed up" border crossings into Poland and Moldova. "We understand that most border crossings into Poland and all main crossing points into Moldova are severely backed up and some are experiencing extremely long wait times (well over 30 hours in some cases)," the embassy said.

It also cautioned that conditions at each border "can change very quickly and wait times can increase at any time without warning." On Sunday, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees reported that nearly 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their homes since Russia's military operation began on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022