Australian Navy chief calls on COAS Naravane, discusses bilateral defence cooperation

Vice Admiral Michael Noonan, Chief of Royal Australian Navy called on Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and both sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:59 IST
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane with Chief of Royal Australian Navy Vice Admiral Michael Noonan (Photo/@adgpi). Image Credit: ANI
Vice Admiral Michael Noonan, Chief of Royal Australian Navy called on Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and both sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation. Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army, said, "Vice Admiral Michael Noonan, Chief of Royal Australian Navy called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed ways to further strengthen the Defence Cooperation between the two countries."

Vice Admiral Michael Noonan is also the commander of the US Navy's Pacific Fleet. The senior officer is on a visit to India on the sidelines of the Indian Navy's biennial naval exercise MILAN 2022. The eleventh edition of MILAN is being hosted by the Eastern Naval Command at Vishakhapatnam. The participation from Friendly Foreign Countries includes 13 ships, 39 delegations and one Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

Earlier on February 25, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringala welcomed the Vice-Admiral in India and discussed maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and bilateral defence ties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

