Philippines logs 951 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since December last year

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 951 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, the lowest since Dec. 29, 2021, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,661,997.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:08 IST
Manila [Philippines], February 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 951 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, the lowest since Dec. 29, 2021, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,661,997. The DOH said 50 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 56,451 with five testing laboratories failing to submit data.

The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease dropped to 52,179 from Sunday's 52,961. The country's positivity rate remains at 5 per cent. The DOH reported under 2,000 new cases since February 19 as the Omicron wave, which peaked in mid-January, ebbed.

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since the pandemic began in January 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15, with 39,004 new cases. The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 26 million people since the disease emerged. (ANI/Xinhua)

