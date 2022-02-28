Left Menu

Govt revises travel guidelines for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday revised its international travel advisory, providing various exemptions to Indians being evacuated from Ukraine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:31 IST
Govt revises travel guidelines for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday revised its international travel advisory, providing various exemptions to Indians being evacuated from Ukraine. Indians being evacuated from Ukraine have been exempted from mandatory pre-boarding negative RTPCR test and vaccination certificate as well as uploading of documents before departure on Air-Suvidha Portal.

In case a traveller is not able to submit a pre-arrival RTPCR test or has not completed their COVID-19 vaccination, they are allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India, the ministry said in a statement. As of 28th February 2022, 1156 Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India with none of the passengers kept under isolation.

Earlier today, EAM S Jaishankar informed in a tweet that the sixth flight carrying 240 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary's Budapest for Delhi under Operation Ganga. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sending four Union Ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, according to government sources.

Further, the Indian embassy in Ukraine today informed that the weekend curfew has been lifted in Kyiv. The embassy said that Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations and advised all students to make their way to the railway station for a journey to the western parts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022