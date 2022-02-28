Around 800 people detained in Belarus for violating public order during voting: Ministry

Left Menu

About 800 people were detained across Belarus for various public order violations during the constitutional referendum, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

  • Belarus

Minsk [Belarus], February 28 (ANI/Sputnik): About 800 people were detained across Belarus for various public order violations during the constitutional referendum, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Monday. On Sunday, 65.16% of those who cast their votes in the referendum supported the constitutional amendments, and 10.07% voted against.

"Around 800 people were detained in the country for various public order violations. The legal assessment of their actions is underway now. Some of them had already been put to justice earlier for similar violations," the ministry said in a written statement in Telegram. The ministry also launched criminal cases on illegal horn beeping, unauthorized demonstrations and instigating actions violating public order.

The constitutional amendments suggest that one and the same person can be elected as president no more than for two terms. The newly created All-Belarusian National Assembly is expected to become the country's highest representative body, which would approve domestic and foreign policies, military doctrines and national security concepts. The assembly will be able to remove the president for systematic and flagrant violation of the constitution, for treason or some other serious crimes. The decision taken at the referendum will come into force 10 days after the official publication of the results. (ANI/Sputnik)

