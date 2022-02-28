Left Menu

Baltic states, Poland ask IT giants to ban accounts of Russia, Belarus authorities

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland will ask IT giants to suspend the accounts of the authorities of Russia and Belarus, as well as the state-run media, amid Russia's operation in Ukraine, the Lithuanian government said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], February 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland will ask IT giants to suspend the accounts of the authorities of Russia and Belarus, as well as the state-run media, amid Russia's operation in Ukraine, the Lithuanian government said on Monday.

"Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte initiated a joint letter of Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania to Big Tech. The four Prime Ministers call for united and pro-active actions of Big Tech companies to restrict the spread of Russian disinformation about Putin's invasion of Ukraine," the government said.

The letter asks to "suspend the official accounts of Russian and Belarusian government institutions, state-controlled media as well as personal accounts of these countries' leadership and their close associates, that consistently disseminate disinformation about the situation in Ukraine." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

