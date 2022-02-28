Pakistan political party protests against power cuts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur

Pakistan's political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has staged a protest against the hours-long electricity load shedding in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The workers and office-bearers of the party held the protest at Shago Chowk in Wara Mamond area and chanted slogans against the ruling Imran Khan government and power supply company, according to The News International.

According to the publication, protesters demanded the government to put a halt to the unscheduled electricity load shedding in their area or else they would launch a strong protest movement against the power supply company. Speaking on the occasion, JUIF general secretary Maulana Laiq, Village Council-33 chairman Hussain Ali and others said that residents of the area were faced with great hardships due to the frequent power cuts. They said that there was an acute shortage of water at homes and mosques due to non-availability of electricity for weeks while the power supply company had turned a blind eye to the issue, The News International reported.

They threatened that a sit-in would be staged for an indefinite time if the power supply was not restored forthwith. (ANI)

