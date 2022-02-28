Left Menu

Pakistan political party protests against power cuts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur

Pakistan's political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has staged a protest against the hours-long electricity load shedding in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:25 IST
Pakistan political party protests against power cuts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has staged a protest against the hours-long electricity load shedding in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The workers and office-bearers of the party held the protest at Shago Chowk in Wara Mamond area and chanted slogans against the ruling Imran Khan government and power supply company, according to The News International.

According to the publication, protesters demanded the government to put a halt to the unscheduled electricity load shedding in their area or else they would launch a strong protest movement against the power supply company. Speaking on the occasion, JUIF general secretary Maulana Laiq, Village Council-33 chairman Hussain Ali and others said that residents of the area were faced with great hardships due to the frequent power cuts. They said that there was an acute shortage of water at homes and mosques due to non-availability of electricity for weeks while the power supply company had turned a blind eye to the issue, The News International reported.

They threatened that a sit-in would be staged for an indefinite time if the power supply was not restored forthwith. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022