Pakistan: 5 killed, 28 injured in road accidents in last 24 hours

At least five people were killed and 28 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, according to media reports on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As per Xinhua News Agency, three people were killed and 25 others were injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Pishin district of Balochistan province.

The bus was reportedly heading from Lahore towards Quetta.

The bus was reportedly heading from Lahore towards Quetta. Separately, two people were killed and three others were injured after two overspeeding trucks collided on a highway in Rajanpur district of country's Punjab province, Xinhua News Agency reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

