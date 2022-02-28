Left Menu

Pakistan: Power Regulator says tariff to be increased by Rs 5.95 per unit

Pakistan's Power Regulatory Authority on Monday said that it is likely to increase the power tariff by PKR 5.95 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment plan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Power Regulatory Authority on Monday said that it is likely to increase the power tariff by PKR 5.95 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment plan. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) filed a petition and urged an increase of Rs 6.10 for the month of January 2022 under monthly fuel adjustment however before the hike by the power authority the data was analyzed.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said that it reserved its judgment on a petition by CPPA and said that power tariff can be increased by Rs 5.95 per unit against Rs 6.10 demand. The regulator further said Rs 3.10 per unit was charged in December under Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), while Rs 2.85 per unit was charged in January, reported ARY News.

The details of the data are not yet fully verified by NEPRA and it is yet to issue its verdict as to how much will be the hike on the Power tariff. CPPA shared the details of charges as per the source of electricity. According to CPPA, electricity produced from wind energy is at Rs 2.22 per unit. Similarly, Hydel power is produced at Rs 5.83 per unit, diesel at Rs 6.73 per unit, Liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Rs 7.12 per unit, furnace oil at Rs 14.07, local gas at Rs 14.37 per unit, nuclear power at Rs 14.37, and coal at Rs33.15 per unit.

Pakistan is currently facing a huge economic crisis and the country is struggling to get it on track. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has recently hiked power tariffs by Rs 1.95 per unit. (ANI)

