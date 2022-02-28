Left Menu

UNESCO halts environmental monitoring inspection of Russia's Lake Baikal: Ecology Ministry

UNESCO decided to withdraw its envoy Susanna Kari from the Russian region of Irkutsk, thus, aborting an environmental monitoring mission of the Lake Baikal, a World Heritage Site, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:27 IST
UNESCO halts environmental monitoring inspection of Russia's Lake Baikal: Ecology Ministry
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], February 28 (ANI/Sputnik): UNESCO decided to withdraw its envoy Susanna Kari from the Russian region of Irkutsk, thus, aborting an environmental monitoring mission of the Lake Baikal, a World Heritage Site, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on Monday. "The joint monitoring mission of UNESCO and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is canceled. The international expert, who arrived in Irkutsk Region, will leave the region in the coming days. But before leaving, Susanna Kari will nevertheless visit the World Heritage site and discuss the key issues with the Russian delegation. However, these consultations will be held out of mission," the ministry said.

The mission on the assessment of negative environmental repercussions for Lake Baikal was scheduled to take place from February 28 to March 5. It was supposed to submit the inspection results to the 45th UNESCO meeting, scheduled for June 2022 in the Russian city of Kazan. It comes as Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022