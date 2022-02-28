Left Menu

Blast in Afghanistan kills 2 children, leave 2 injured in Kundus

Two children were killed and two others were injured after an explosion occurred in Khanabad district of Afghanistan's Kunduz province, media reported on Monday.

ANI | Kunduz | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:59 IST
Blast in Afghanistan kills 2 children, leave 2 injured in Kundus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two children were killed and two others were injured after an explosion occurred in Khanabad district of Afghanistan's Kunduz province, media reported on Monday.

Quoting district police officer Qari Mohammad Hashim, Xinhua News Agency reported that those killed in Sunday's blast were eight-year-old and 12-year-old children.

The officer added that the injured children were in critical condition, as per the news agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022