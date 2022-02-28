Left Menu

Ukraine to pay 100,000 UAH per month to soldiers deterring aggression

Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy signed a decree ordering payment of 100,000 hryvnias (Ukrainian currency) per month to soldiers amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, said the Defence Ministry on Monday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:56 IST
Ukraine to pay 100,000 UAH per month to soldiers deterring aggression
Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces are seen in Kyiv, Ukraine (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy signed a decree ordering payment of 100,000 hryvnias (Ukrainian currency) per month to soldiers amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, said the Defence Ministry on Monday. The decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in pursuance of the Presidential Decree.

The Defence Ministry said, "Soldiers who are directly involved in hostilities or ensuring the implementation of national security and defence measures, repulse and deter armed aggression being directly in the areas and during the implementation of these measures the amount of additional remuneration increases to UAH 100,000 per month, proportionally with the time of participation in such actions and activities." Furthermore, the Ministry said, "The families of our servicemen who died in this war are paid a one-time cash benefit in the amount of UAH 15 million, which is distributed in equal shares to all recipients."

"Under martial law, servicemen of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Security Department, the State Special Communications and Information Protection Service, the State Special Transport Service, rank and file and senior staff of the State Emergency Service and police officers, will be paid an additional payment of 30,000 UAH per month," the Ministry of Defence Ukraine said in its Facebook post. Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine said, "The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this yesterday. Today the decision was executed by the Cabinet of Ministers. And I want to repeat the words of the President: this is not done to say "thank you". This is done so that our defenders know that the country is grateful to them. The state must pay decently for this important work. In addition, we continue to do everything to strengthen our defence capabilities at the international level! Thank you for your support to all partner countries! Glory to Ukraine!." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022