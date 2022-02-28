Pakistan: 3 killed, 4 injured in shooting at funeral

Three people were killed and four others were injured at a funeral by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, according to a media report.

Citing rescue sources, Xinhua News Agency reported that the incident occurred on the outskirts of the provincial capital Peshawar where the gunmen sprayed bullets at the people coming for the funeral.

The injured people were shifted to a hospital by rescuers and they were in critical condition, the media outlet said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)