INS Nireekshak under South Naval Command reaches Trincomalee for joint India-Sri Lanka dive training

Indian Navy Ship (INS) Nireekshak, the Submarine Rescue and Diving Support Vessel (DSV) of the Indian Navy under Southern Naval Command is visiting the port of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka on Monday to undertake the joint India-Sri Lanka (IN-SLN) dive training, informed the Indian Navy on Monday.

ANI | Colombo (Sri Lanka) | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:03 IST
India-Sri Lanka joint dive training. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Navy Ship (INS) Nireekshak, the Submarine Rescue and Diving Support Vessel (DSV) of the Indian Navy under Southern Naval Command is visiting the port of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka on Monday to undertake the joint India-Sri Lanka (IN-SLN) dive training, informed the Indian Navy on Monday. According to the press release by the Indian Navy, the INS Nireekshak will be on a 9 day trip from February 28 to March 08 to undertake the joint IN-SLN dive training.

The ship was accorded a traditional welcome by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Commanding Officer, INS, Commander Mohammed Ikram, himself a deep-sea diver, and Eastern Naval Area, SLN, Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias hold cordial discussions on various issues. The official statement stated that the ship would be the dive training platform for joint dives of IN-SLN divers on various wrecks in and around Trincomalee, both in the harbor and at sea.

The ship last visited the port in 2019 for similar training/ dives resulting in fruitful mutual gains.Indian Navy also gave in-detailed information about the INS Nireekshak. He said, "The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art diving systems. She is capable of undertaking Saturation dives up to 300m and Submarine rescue up to 150m. She is fitted with a Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) which enables her to maintain a precise position during Submarine Rescue/Diving and Salvage operations." "Prior to her arrival at Trincomalee, the ship participated in the recently conducted Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) at Visakhapatnam under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command. (ANI)

