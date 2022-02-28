Left Menu

Russia puts nuclear triad on high alert, bans flights from 36 countries in retaliatory move

Russia's nuclear triad was put on high alert on Monday amid negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow in the Gomel region of Belarus.

28-02-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Russia's nuclear triad was put on high alert on Monday amid negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow in the Gomel region of Belarus. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin on Monday that the country's nuclear deterrence forces have begun combat duty with reinforced staff, reported Xinhua.

Shoigu informed Putin that "the duty shifts of control units of the strategic rocket forces, the Northern and Pacific fleets, and the long-range aviation command have started to carry out the combat duty with increased capacity," Russia's RIA Novosti news agency cited the ministry as reporting. Putin ordered the country's deterrence forces to be placed on "a special mode of combat duty" in a Sunday meeting with top defense officials.

Meanwhile, Russia banned flights for airlines from 36 countries in retaliatory move against EU airspace ban, reported Xinhua. As a response to the ban of European states on Russian air carriers, a restriction has been introduced on the operation of flights by air carriers from 36 countries, according to aviation authorities.

These restrictions will affect airlines from Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy, Canada and Portugal, among others, reported Xinhua. Further, as per regional governor of Kharkiv, Russian shelling has killed at least 11 civilians in the city.

"The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas," Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, saying that, "As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services... currently there are 11 dead and dozens wounded". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

