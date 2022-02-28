Left Menu

Canada to send additional USD 25 million in military aid to Ukraine

In order to support Ukraine against Russian military operation, Canada will send an additional USD 25 million in military aid to support Kyiv.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:26 IST
Representative Image. (Photo credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In order to support Ukraine against Russian military operation, Canada will send an additional USD 25 million in military aid to support Kyiv. Canada will be sending an additional USD 25 million in military aid to Ukraine, Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Anita Anand, Minister of National Defense, announced in a joint news release on Monday.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will also be providing two C-130J tactical airlift aircraft and a team of 40-50 personnel for at least two weeks to help NATO's efforts in Europe. "We are working with our allies to ensure Ukrainian military personnel are properly equipped and together with our partners in Poland, we are working to deliver necessary military materials without delay," Joly said. "We will continue to provide support to the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their nation and its freedom."

Ukraine directly requested aid from Canada for further protective equipment for items like gas masks, body armor, night-vision gear, and helmets, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

