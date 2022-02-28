Left Menu

Ukraine President Zelenskyy signs application for EU membership

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an application for membership of his country in the European Union, informed the Ukrainian Parliament on Monday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:42 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (in middle) [Photo Credit Twitter- @ua_parliament). Image Credit: ANI
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an application for membership of his country in the European Union, informed the Ukrainian Parliament on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the official account of the Parliament of Ukraine stated: "President @ZelenskyyUa has signed application for the membership of #Ukraine in the European Union."

Earlier in a day, Zelensky appealed to be admitted to the European Union amid the ongoing tension between Moscow and Kyiv. "Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing," Zelensky said during a video address, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell today said that Brussels is determined to send additional weapons supplies to Ukraine. This comes at a time when the European Union on Sunday said that it will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine and also announced a slew of fresh sanctions against Russia.

"We are stepping up our support for Ukraine," Borrell said. Notably, at least 11 people were killed and a dozen others were injured in Russian shelling on Ukraine's Kharkiv city on Monday.

"The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas," Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, saying, "As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services. Currently there are 11 dead and dozens wounded", he said. On Sunday morning, two large explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin today signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies. Putin signed a decree "On the application of special economic measures against the United States and countries that have joined them," citing Kremlin press service, reported Sputnik.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two countries have ended in the Gomel region of Belarus. (ANI)

