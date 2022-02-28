Left Menu

Nepal-India sign MoU on supply of Urea and DAP under G2G agreement

India and Nepal on Monday sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term supply of Urea and DAP fertilizers from India to Nepal under a G2G arrangement.

Nepal-India sign MoU on supply of Urea and DAP under G2G agreement
India and Nepal on Monday sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term supply of Urea and DAP fertilizers from India to Nepal under a G2G arrangement. The MoU was signed by Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Secretary (Chemical and Fertilizers), Government of India, on the Indian side, and Dr Govinda Prasad Sharma, Secretary (Agriculture and Livestock Development) on the Nepali side.

A virtual ceremony to sign and exchange the MoU was held on 28 February 2022 in presence of Mahindra Ray Yadav, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Government of Nepal and Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, officials of the respective Ministries and Embassies of both India and Nepal. In his remarks, Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, highlighted the close and multi-faceted nature of India-Nepal ties and hoped that the MoU will further boost bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector by supporting Nepal's economy and food security, a release from Indian Mission in Kathmandu stated.

The signing of this MoU is expected to help address the recurring fertilizer shortages in Nepal and enable improve agricultural productivity for the direct benefit of Nepali farmers. "The MoU is yet another milestone in the bilateral economic cooperation and also an important reflection of the priority attached by India to its partnership with Nepal," the release concluded. (ANI)

