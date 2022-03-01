Ukraine crisis: US advises its citizens to leave Russia 'immediately'

The United States on Monday (local time) appealed to its citizens to leave Russia "immediately" amid the growing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. "We have advised American citizens to consider departing Russia immediately on commercial options still available," said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price during the press briefing.

Highlighting the actions taken against Russia, Price said, "We took further measures against Russia's financial systems; we have sanctioned Putin himself, we're disconnecting key Russian banks from SWIFT, imposed restrictive measures against Russia's central bank and standing up a joint task force." He also said that the US has announced the additional provision of nearly USD 54 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"Our total security assistance for the past year is more than USD 1 billion in support of Ukraine's frontline defenders...we announce the additional provision of nearly USD 54 million in humanitarian assistance," Price said. He further said that the US has joined the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) at the Council's 49th regular session.

On March 1, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks to the assembled Council, he noted. Earlier in a statement, Blinken said that he will deliver remarks to the assembled Council and will use that opportunity to spell out clearly the threat posed by Russia while noting that Ukraine is far from the only part of the world where the Council's attention is needed.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden spoke to Allies and partners to discuss Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine. "I spoke today with Allies and partners to discuss Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine. We are continuing our support for the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and affirmed our readiness to keep imposing severe costs on Russia if they do not de-escalate, Biden tweeted. (ANI)

