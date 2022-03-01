Russian forces are trying to move closer to Kyiv but are still outside city center: Pentagon press secy

Russian forces are trying to move closer to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv but they are still on the fringes of the city center, said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Monday (local time). "But clearly we continue to see Russian forces move on -- or try to move closer to so they can move on Kyiv from the ground," Kirby during a briefing at the Pentagon, according to CNN.

"We still assess that they're outside the city center, and but, what we know clearly, that they have intentions with respect to Kyiv," he said. Ukrainians are "resisting quite effectively around Kyiv," Kirby said, adding that "they've made it a tough slog for the Russians to move further south," CNN reported.

Notably, tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated when on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Ukraine's breakaway region following which Western Nations have toughened sanctions against the country. Earlier, negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel Region of Belarus ended. Meanwhile, the second round of talks will be held on the Belarusian-Polish border in a few days. (ANI)

