Canada to ban import of Russian crude oil: Trudeau

Canada will ban the import of Russian crude oil in response to the country's military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 01-03-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 03:43 IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Canada

Ottawa [Canada], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada will ban the import of Russian crude oil in response to the country's military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"Today, we are announcing as well our intention to ban all import of crude oil from Russia," Trudeau told a news conference on Monday.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and emphasized that the civilian population is not in danger. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

