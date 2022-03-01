Canada to ban import of Russian crude oil: Trudeau

Ottawa [Canada], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada will ban the import of Russian crude oil in response to the country's military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"Today, we are announcing as well our intention to ban all import of crude oil from Russia," Trudeau told a news conference on Monday.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and emphasized that the civilian population is not in danger. (ANI/Sputnik)

