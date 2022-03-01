French Embassy to be transferred from Kiev to Lviv

Paris [France], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced the transfer of the French embassy from Kyiv to Lviv.

"At the request of the President of the Republic, we decided to transfer our embassy, which is now in Kyiv, to Lviv due to threats in the Ukrainian capital. The ambassador remains in Ukraine to support our compatriots and the Ukrainian authorities," Le Drian said on air of the BFMTV broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

