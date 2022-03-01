Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya on Monday (local time) said the Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed that all peaceful citizens of Kyiv can leave without hindrance via Kyiv-Vasilkov road which is open and safe. Speaking at the UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Nebenzya said that people are trying to blame the Russian military for the casualties of civilians in Ukraine which is being done by Ukraine itself.

"Over 5 days of operation, there hasn't been a single documented case of targetted destruction or evidence of the death of civilians caused by the Russian military, people are trying to blame us for what's being done by Ukraine itself," he said. "Ukrainian authorities issued an order to distribute arms to anyone who wants it, including criminals let out of prisons for that specific purpose, resulting in mass incidences of robberies, killings, and lootings," Nebenzya said.

He also said that Russia did not start the "war" as it was started by Ukraine in 2014. "Ukrainian radicals are placing their attack weaponry in residential areas, which is a direct violation of international humanitarian law... Russia did not start the war, it's trying to end it. Ukraine started it in 2014," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ambassador to UN Sergiy Kyslytsya termed the Russian invasion in Ukraine as the "most horrible" and "large-scale invasion" since World War II. "It's the most horrible & large-scale invasion since World War II... Russia keeps attacking kindergartens, orphanages, hospitals, mobile medical aid brigades & ambulances, with shellfire. This is an action of a state determined to kill civilians," Kyslytsya said.

He also welcomed the appointment of Amin Awad as the Assistant Secretary-General to serve as United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine. "Ukrainian govt welcomes the appointment of Amin Awad as the Assistant Secretary-General to serve as United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine. He has arrived in Geneva and resumed his duties," he said.

"More checkpoints on the border with Poland have been opened, including 2 additional pedestrian crossings, for all who want to go to the neighboring safe country. An electronic resource platform will be launched tomorrow," Kyslytsya said. "All information on the electronic platform will be systemized for effective communication & distribution of essential goods... Do not listen to the Russian lies, listen to Ukraine's cries. We need your help," he added. (ANI)

