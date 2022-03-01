Left Menu

Ukrainian FM urges International Court of Justice to hold hearing on Ukraine

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday (local time) asked the International Court of Justice to hold a hearing on Ukraine's request as soon as possible and called upon Russia to immediately halt all military activities in the country.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 01-03-2022 06:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 06:00 IST
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday (local time) asked the International Court of Justice to hold a hearing on Ukraine's request as soon as possible and called upon Russia to immediately halt all military activities in the country. "...In light of the extraordinary urgency of the situation, Ukraine respectfully asks the Court to hold a hearing on Ukraine's Request during the week of 28 February 2022," Kuleba said in a statement.

"...Ukraine requests the President of the Court to call upon the Russian Federation to immediately halt all military actions in Ukraine to enable any order the Court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriated effects," read the statement. Notably, tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated when on February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Ukraine's breakaway region following which western nations toughened sanctions against the country.

Earlier, negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel Region of Belarus ended and the second round of talks will be held on the Belarusian-Polish border in a few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

