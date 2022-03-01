Left Menu

Bangladesh seizes over 1 cr smuggled Chinese cigarettes: Report

Chittagong Custom House in Bangladesh on Monday seized 1.5 crore sticks of foreign cigarettes exported by China under false pretences, reported local media.

01-03-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Chittagong Custom House in Bangladesh on Monday seized 1.5 crore sticks of foreign cigarettes exported by China under false pretences, reported local media. The shipment that announced the import of yarn, contained high duty foreign cigarettes, as per the customs officials.

The consignment that arrived at Chittagong port from China was suspected to have contained goods with a false declaration, local media reported citing Custom House sources. As many as 1,08,30,000 sticks of cigarettes were found in eight cartons in the container. (ANI)

