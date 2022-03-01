Left Menu

Iran will recognize 'inclusive' government in Afghanistan

Iran will recognize an inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all factions of the country, said a media report.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:02 IST
Iran will recognize 'inclusive' government in Afghanistan
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran will recognize an inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all factions of the country, said a media report. Iran Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian has said that they will recognize an all-inclusive government established by the Taliban, reported Khaama Press.

The development came during the recent Iran visit of a Taliban delegation where Abdollahian reminded the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi that the establishment of the inclusive government in Afghanistan is key and that all factions in the country must see themselves in the government, the news agency quoted Abdollahian during his interview with Iran's Press TV. Calling the US withdrawal from Afghanistan "embarrassing", Abdollahian said that the US' 20 years of presence in Afghanistan was a failure.

He added that Afghan people have been Iran's close neighbours and have resisted the US presence in Afghanistan in the past two decades as they did in the past decades against the Soviet Union. Earlier, the Iranian Ambassador Bahadur Aminian had said that Tehran might persuade other countries to recognize the Afghan government if the Islamic Emirate brings reforms to its governance structure, reported Tolo News.

"If a group comes (to power) and the group is (comprised) of a single ethnic group and all other ethnic groups are not included in the government, we don't accept it, and, therefore, we benevolently call on the Taliban rulers to form an inclusive government," he said. The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

The group, which is desperate to seek international recognition, has time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022