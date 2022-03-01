Left Menu

Taiwan to join SWIFT sanctions against Russian banks: Reports

Taiwan will join the international sanctions against Russia to disconnect the country's banks from the SWIFT transaction network over the situation in Ukraine, media reported on Tuesday.

Taipei [Taiwan], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Taiwan will join the international sanctions against Russia to disconnect the country's banks from the SWIFT transaction network over the situation in Ukraine, media reported on Tuesday. According to Taiwan News, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang said during a meeting of the Legislative Yuan (the island's highest lawmaking body) on Tuesday that Taipei would facilitate any decisions taken by different countries regarding transactions of Russian banks within the SWIFT system.

The minister said that if the island's small and medium-sized enterprises are affected as a result of disconnecting a number of Russian banks from the global system, the government will provide the necessary assistance, according to the newspaper. Last Thursday, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine, acting in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics against the intensifying aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, stressing that the civilian population is not in danger.

The United States and its European partners responded by imposing sanctions targeting several major Russian banks and high-level Russian government officials, including President Vladimir Putin, and ousting Russia from the SWIFT financial system. (ANI/Sputnik)

