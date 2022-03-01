Left Menu

Pakistan reports 861 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 861 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:30 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan reported 861 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the country mounted to 1,510,221 cases, including 37,087 active cases.

Of the active cases, 988 patients are in critical condition, according to NCOC. As many as 1,442,938 people have recovered from the infection so far.

With 18 COVID fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country has gone up to 30,196. Pakistan's southern Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with 568,277 COVID infections reported so far. It is followed by the eastern Punjab province which has logged 501,544 cases so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

