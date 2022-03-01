Google to block YouTube channels linked to RT, Sputnik in Europe

California [US], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Google announced on Tuesday that it is blocking the YouTube channels linked to Russia's RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency across Europe in the wake of the special operation in Ukraine.

"Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we're blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It'll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action," the company wrote on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)

