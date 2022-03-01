Left Menu

Zelenskyy to address extraordinary session of European Parliament on Ukraine today

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will deliver a speech at an extraordinary session of the European Parliament on Ukraine on Tuesday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:16 IST
Zelenskyy to address extraordinary session of European Parliament on Ukraine today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Image Credit: ANI
Brussels [Belgium], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will deliver a speech at an extraordinary session of the European Parliament on Ukraine on Tuesday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said. Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported that Zelenskyy will speak at the parliament after 11:00 GMT.

"The @Europarl_EN #EPlenary meets at 12:30 to discuss Russian invasion of #Ukraine. President @ZelenskyyUa & Speaker @r_stefanchuk will join & speak to the world," Metsola tweeted. The meeting will be also attended by President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. (ANI/Sputnik)

