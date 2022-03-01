Left Menu

US expels 12 Russian diplomats on espionage charges

The United States on Monday expelled 12 Russian diplomats charging them with "engaging in espionage activities".

Pro-Ukraine rally in front of White House. Image Credit: ANI
The United States on Monday expelled 12 Russian diplomats charging them with "engaging in espionage activities". "The US has informed the Russian Mission that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the US by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security," said Olivia Dalton, spokeswoman for the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The diplomats have been given time until March 7 to leave the US. Russia's United Nations (UN) ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, reportedly said that Russia could reply to the expulsions with a "tit for tat" move, the New York Times reported. "It's not our choice," he added. "We didn't initiate it."

The development comes after Russia expelled the US's Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) earlier this month ahead of the conflict in Ukraine. Earlier in December, Russia had ordered all US Embassy staff that had been in the country for more than three years to leave after the US removed privileges for 27 Russian diplomats and their families after imposing a three-year timeline for diplomats, The Hill reported.

The expulsions of diplomats from both sides come amidst the high tensions between Russia and the Western countries, over Russia's actions in Ukraine. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is presently holding a special session on the conflict in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

