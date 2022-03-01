Left Menu

Italy proposes new sanctions against Russian oligarchs: Draghi

Italy proposes to take new restrictive measures against Russian oligarchs with assets of more than 10 million euros (USD 11.2 million) by creating an international registry to include all of them, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:17 IST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI
Rome [Italy], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Italy proposes to take new restrictive measures against Russian oligarchs with assets of more than 10 million euros (USD 11.2 million) by creating an international registry to include all of them, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

"Italy is ready for further restrictive measures [against Russia] if they are required. In particular, I suggested taking further targeted measures against the oligarchs. The idea is to create a public international registry of those whose assets exceed 10 million euros," Draghi said in an address.

The Italian government is also considering measures to reduce the country's dependence on Russia, primarily in the field of gas supplies, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

