Over 20 injured in shelling in Kharkiv, says Ukrainian emergency service

More than 20 people have been injured in an explosion in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Tuesday.

01-03-2022
Over 20 injured in shelling in Kharkiv, says Ukrainian emergency service
More than 20 people have been injured in an explosion in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Tuesday. In a video posted on its official Facebook account, the service member said that a state administration building and adjacent building were damaged in the attack, CNN reported.

"As a result of artillery shelling, a state administration building and adjacent building were damaged. People are trapped under the rubble. The head of rescue operations has learned that over 20 people have been wounded," the service member quoted by CNN said. "There are eight emergency rescue squads on-site working, with 80 staff and volunteers sorting the debris, dragging it away to find the injured and the dead. Work is underway," he added.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov today denied the reports of attacking infrastructure, residential areas in Ukraine. "During the course of the special operation, Russian troops do not carry out any strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities and on a residential complex. This is out of the question. We are talking only about the demilitarization of Ukraine and military facilities. We must not forget that in a large number of cases, we are talking about the fire of nationalist groups that use living objects as a shield," Peskov said, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

