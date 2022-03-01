Left Menu

Taliban detaining, torturing former security forces as part of its home search operations

Taliban, as part of its home search operations have detained several civilians close to the former security forces in recent days in Daykundi province and are asking for weapons.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:23 IST
Taliban detaining, torturing former security forces as part of its home search operations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban, as part of its home search operations have detained several civilians close to the former security forces in recent days in Daykundi province and are asking for weapons. According to sources of Reporterly, Afghanistan's online portal, these people are detained and tortured in prison after a search of their homes.

Taliban is using force and witnesses say that it is looking for weapons, military vehicles, equipment and former government officials. Taking to Twitter, Reporterly says, "Afghanistan International reported that #Taliban house to house searches in #Kabul has increased and there were reports of the use of force during the searches. Witnesses say Taliban are looking for weapons, military vehicles, equipment and former government officials."

The portal's sources confirmed the reports of detention of several civilians close to the former security forces. This comes as the Taliban have launched comprehensive home search operations in Kabul since last week. The move has been widely criticized in the media and on social media platforms by the citizens, journalists, and civil society members watching Afghanistan from outside. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022