Taliban detaining, torturing former security forces as part of its home search operations

Taliban, as part of its home search operations have detained several civilians close to the former security forces in recent days in Daykundi province and are asking for weapons. According to sources of Reporterly, Afghanistan's online portal, these people are detained and tortured in prison after a search of their homes.

Taliban is using force and witnesses say that it is looking for weapons, military vehicles, equipment and former government officials. Taking to Twitter, Reporterly says, "Afghanistan International reported that #Taliban house to house searches in #Kabul has increased and there were reports of the use of force during the searches. Witnesses say Taliban are looking for weapons, military vehicles, equipment and former government officials."

The portal's sources confirmed the reports of detention of several civilians close to the former security forces. This comes as the Taliban have launched comprehensive home search operations in Kabul since last week. The move has been widely criticized in the media and on social media platforms by the citizens, journalists, and civil society members watching Afghanistan from outside. (ANI)

