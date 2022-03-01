Indians stranded in Ukraine should remain vigilant against crimes amid Russia's ongoing military operation: Defence Expert Praful Bakshi

Defence Expert, Praful Bakshi on Tuesday urged Indian Nationals stranded in Ukraine to remain cautious against the associated crimes against women, children in a conflict-ridden country. He said "In Ukraine, there could be full-fledged armed forces, could be local militias..nobody can assure that .. there could be a lot of other crimes, associated crimes including crime against women, children, other holdings of people, theft etc.. these aspects are dangerous. we have 18-20 thousand students out there. it is a huge number to be evacuated."

"Some steps have to be taken. Our ministers have gone there. They will all coordinate with their respective governments and Indian aircrafts will be positioned there and with Ukrainian help, our students will be evacuated," he added. Naveen Shekharappa, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri died when Russian soldiers blew up a government building in Kharkiv this morning. Naveen was standing outside a grocery store when he was hit.

"This student went to mall to buy something, and the mall was attacked resulting in his death. It was unfortunate, all Indians felt bad for it," said the defense expert. News of the student's death came within an hour of the Indian embassy in Ukraine asking its citizens to urgently leave the capital Kyiv.

"Advisory to Indians in Kyiv- All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," a statement from the embassy read. Bakshi emphasized, "In the meanwhile, Ukraine must be told by the world bodies that please activate your Red Cross and other bodies etc properly along with their civil defence to protect the civilians including foreigners. No discrimination should take place on the basis of nationality. If there is a violation in that, the International Court of Justice must come into play if this war crimes happen."

He further stressed that all countries must all join together and work together to evacuate people collectively without discriminating and with coordination with the Ukraine government. Furthermore, KB Fabian, a former diplomat, said that the Ministry of External Affairs has been prudent in the evacuation process of stranded Indian students.

"Russia military and Ukraine military plus Ukrainian civilians are coming to blows and we don't want our people to get caught so MEA has advised the Indian Nationals to remain at their places and do not proceed ...get out of the country unless proper arrangements have been made." (ANI)

