Hungary supports Ukraine's bid for EU accession: FM

Hungary supports a request by eight European Union (EU) countries to begin membership talks with Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said here on Tuesday.

ANI | Budapest | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:52 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (in middle) [Photo Credit Twitter- @ua_parliament). Image Credit: ANI
Budapest [Hungary], March 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Hungary supports a request by eight European Union (EU) countries to begin membership talks with Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said here on Tuesday. "We urge the Brussels institutions to put this request of the eight presidents on the agenda, which Hungary also supports," Szijjarto said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"We expect Brussels to take this initiative very seriously," he added. On Monday, eight European countries said in a joint declaration that they would support Ukraine's immediate accession to the EU.

"Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia strongly believe that Ukraine deserves receiving an immediate EU accession perspective," the declaration said. Romania also expressed support to the initiative on Tuesday, increasing the number of EU countries supporting Ukraine's appeal to 10.

The declaration was published after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday signed an official appeal for Ukraine to join the EU, urging the bloc to grant Ukraine immediate accession via a new special procedure. The issue has to be agreed by all of the bloc's 27 member countries, which failed to reach an agreement in the past over the issue of EU enlargement.

Asked about Ukraine's membership prospects before Zelensky's latest appeal, European Council President Charles Michel said there were "different opinions and sensitivities within the EU on enlargement." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

